Met Police 'halted probe' into killer Michael Smithyman's confessions

Image caption Michael Smithyman, here talking to psychiatrists in 1994, now lives as a woman called Michelle

A convicted double killer confessed to scores of other crimes including 12 murders which, it is claimed, were not fully investigated, the BBC has learnt.

Michael Smithyman was given two life sentences for the violent murders carried out in Kent in January 1990.

He said he also knew who started the New Cross fire, in which 13 died.

A source told BBC South East Met Police detectives were told to halt their inquiries into all the claims. The force said reviews found no evidence.

Smithyman pleaded guilty to the murders of his girlfriend April Sheridan and Terence Gayle.

Image caption April Sheridan was the girlfriend of Smithyman and the mother of his child when he murdered her

Ms Sheridan was 22 years old and the mother of his child when he shot and murdered her using a sawn-off shotgun in Meopham, Kent.

The murder of Mr Gayle was a contract killing in which Smithyman was paid £3,000. His body was also disposed of in Kent.

Documents seen by BBC South East Today detail conversations Smithyman had with Metropolitan Police detectives in 1991.

They show he made a catalogue of confessions detailing his alleged involvement in scores of serious violent crimes, including a significant number of murders.

The source - who agreed to be interviewed by the BBC on the grounds that his identity was protected - heard the confessions.

"He was talking about murder on more than one occasion... these are still listed as crimes that have never been solved and there must be a lot of people who will be looking for justice," he said.

Image caption The New Cross fire killed 13 black youngsters, aged between 14 and 22, who were attending a birthday party

Image caption Notes detailing some of the conversations Smithyman had with Met Police detectives

Smithyman also spoke about being present when a fire which killed 13 black youngsters at a birthday party was started in New Cross, south east London, on 18 January 1981.

No-one has ever been convicted over the blaze.

Smithyman told detectives in 1991 he saw people trapped in the flames, and it had been started by a criminal associate who petrol bombed the house as a reprisal for being refused entry.

The Metropolitan Police said "extensive investigations" were carried out into the New Cross fire claims.

However, the BBC discovered the team of detectives investigating all of Smithyman's confessions were abruptly ordered to halt their inquiries.

The BBC's source said the investigating officer later told him that "his career was in jeopardy unless he did exactly what he was told."

Analysis: BBC South East special correspondent Colin Campbell

In 1991 a small team of Met Police detectives were given the task to investigate Smithyman's claims.

We understand they spent many months carrying out inquiries and were taking the confessions very seriously, creating separate dossiers for each crime. But after more than a year's worth of work a decision was taken to halt the inquiries.

When the investigation team disbanded there was frustration and disappointment amongst some of the officers.

The confessions left many at the time baffled, not least some highly experienced Met detectives - some of whom feared there may be some truth in Smithyman's boasts.

Smithyman, who is now 50, now lives as a woman in prison, and is now known as Michelle.

In correspondence via her solicitor, she now denies committing four of the murders she had previously confessed to being involved with.

She also asserts she was not present when the New Cross fire started.

With regards to the other crimes she said she was either serving a jail sentence at the time of the alleged offence, served sentences in respect of them, or has no recollection of the confessions taking place in 1991.

In a statement, the Met Police said it had spoken to the retired officer who oversaw the investigation.

"He states it was closed after a thorough investigation meant there were no further meaningful lines of enquiry.

"A number of reviews and follow-up inquiries have been conducted over the years into claims made by this person, and no evidence has been found.

"Any new and genuine information will be thoroughly assessed by the Met."