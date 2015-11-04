Fisherman's Friends: G Live shanty group deaths accused charged

Image caption Trevor Grills (left) and Paul McMullen died after being hit by a falling metal door

A man has been charged over the deaths of two members of the Cornish shanty group Fisherman's Friends.

Singer Trevor Grills, 54, and tour manager Paul McMullen, 44, died after being hit by a falling metal door at G Live in Guildford on 9 February 2013.

David Naylor, 56, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, faces two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He is due to appear before South West Surrey magistrates on 15 December.

The company which manufactured the doors involved in the incident has been summonsed for breaches of duty imposed by the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Express Hi-Fold Doors Limited is accused of failing to ensure equipment was safe.

Mr Grills, from Port Isaac, and Mr McMullen, from Disley in Cheshire, were at the venue ahead of a performance due to be staged by the 10-piece group.