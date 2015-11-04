Tribute to Emma Flatley killed in A46 crash near Alcester

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Emma Flatley worked as a youth leader and teaching assistant for students with learning difficulties

A 21-year-old woman who died when her moped was collision with a car, was a youth leader and a "fun-loving young woman", her family said.

Emma Flatley, from Redditch, died on the A46 near Alcester in South Warwickshire on 28 October.

She was "passionate and caring and like a ray of sunshine lit up everywhere she went" her family said.

A man from Evesham has been bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving,

Image caption The scene of the fatal crash on the A46 near Alcester

Ms Flatley worked as a youth leader and teaching assistant for students with learning difficulties.

A tribute said: "She was on her way to the job she loved when she lost her life.

"She was much loved by family, friends and the local communities which she served. She will be sorely missed."