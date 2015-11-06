Up-skirt lewd photographer sentenced to community order

A PhD student who took lewd pictures up women's skirts at a wedding has been spared jail so he can learn how to control his "urges".

Collin Lieberg, 34, was spotted by guests and caught on CCTV at a pub leaning in towards women and angling his mobile phone under the hemlines.

Lieberg, from Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, claimed he had a nervous tic and had been checking sports results.

An Old Bailey jury found him guilty of outraging public decency.

He was sentenced to a three-year community order, which includes a requirement to attend a sex offenders group work programme.

'Obvious to anyone'

Judge Christine Henson QC said Leiberg's actions were "a violation and a form of harassment".

"It was obvious to anyone watching the CCTV footage of that wedding reception that you, over a number of hours, attempted or recorded images on your mobile phone under or up adult women's skirts.

"Those women no doubt felt violated by your actions and suffered a degree of emotional stress. You did make these women feel vulnerable in open spaces in the future," she said.

Lieberg, a student at the University of Warwick, was assessed as a "medium risk" to women in the future.

The judge said the interests of the public and "women in particular" would be best served by Lieberg undergoing therapy to "assist him to change his attitude and urges."