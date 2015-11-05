'Controlling' wife killer Andrew Munro jailed for life

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Andrew Munro was described as an extremely controlling man

A jealous computer programmer has been jailed for life for the murder of his wife in a "vicious and sustained" stabbing at her Cheshire home.

Clare Munro, 47, was stabbed 51 times at their family home in Chiltern Road, Culcheth on 2 November last year.

Andrew Munro was sentenced to a minimum term of 26 years after he admitted murder at an earlier hearing.

In June the 51-year-old admitted killing his wife, days before he was due to go on trial accused of murder.

He also admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another person, who cannot be named.

Preston Crown Court heard the knife attack was the culmination of weeks of intensive spying on his wife, who told him the day before that their marriage was over.

Munro, described as "extremely controlling", used his expertise in IT to track the mother of three's whereabouts after he learned she was having an affair.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Clare Munro called 999 to say she was dying

On the morning of her death, Mrs Munro rang her boyfriend to say she had told her husband the marriage was over at a shopping centre.

John McDermott QC, prosecuting, said "he had not taken it well" and was seen "pacing around with his head in his hands on CCTV".

Munro was in the kitchen of their home later that day when he embarked upon his "savage assault".

The court was played a recording of the 999 call in which Mrs Munro was heard gasping "I'm dying, I'm dying".

The prosecution said Munro was heard to calmly say: "I can't believe what you have done Clare."

In a statement, Mrs Munro's family referred to Munro as a "cruel and evil monster" for killing "quite simply a magical person".