Thames Valley Police sees drug seizures fall by 47%

According to Home Office figures, 32 out of 43 forces in England and Wales reported fewer seizures in 2014/15 than the year before

Seizures of controlled drugs by Thames Valley Police have fallen by almost half in a year - the largest drop in England.

Home Office figures show 32 out of 43 forces in England and Wales reported fewer seizures in 2014/15 than the year before.

Thames Valley Police recorded a 47% fall.

Across England and Wales police made 160,933 seizures in 2014/15, down 14% on 2013/14 and the lowest since 2006.

Seizures by the Border Force increased from 5,847 to 6,126.

Gwent, Wiltshire and Leicestershire all reported a 37% drop in confiscation of drugs and Avon and Somerset saw seizures fall 32%.

The Home Office data showed Thames Valley Police seized controlled drugs 3,489 times in 2014/15, compared with 6,543 times the year before. In 2008/9 the force made 8,425 seizures.

'Recording changes'

A spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police recognises the harm that drugs have on people and communities and is committed to minimising that impact.

"The force is particularly focussed on tackling the supply of drugs. This is reflected in the 8% increase in recording of drugs trafficking offences in 2014/15 compared with the previous year.

"Convictions in 2014/15 also remain high with a combined 87.1% success rate for drug possession and drug trafficking offenses."

The force said the number of seizures made can be affected by "police activity and changes in recording practices" and said the figures were not a measure of drug prevalence.

West Mercia and Warwickshire police, who have now joined together in an alliance, recorded the largest increases in drug seizures, rising 31% and 26% respectively.

West Mercia Police made 3,419 seizures in 2014/15 and Warwickshire made 1,158.

Det Ch Insp Ally Wright said: "Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police are committed to targeting the supply and distribution of illegal substances. It is our priority to protect people from harm and taking drugs off the streets, while also bringing offenders to justice, significantly helps us to achieve this.

"We place great importance on the intelligence-led targeting of serious and organised crime, in the form of high end drug supply and distribution, with significant support from our partners."