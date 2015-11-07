Prince George cake in international bake-off

Image copyright Lara Mason/Getty Images Image caption Lara Mason said she chose Prince George (pictured right) because he is cute and current

An amateur baker has made a life-sized Prince George cake.

Lara Mason, 29, spent 30 hours crafting the sponge statue which stands at just under 3ft (91cm).

A Tyrannosaurus Rex, a levitating cake and Yoda from Star Wars are among the eye-catching entries at the Cake International competition held at the NEC near Birmingham.

Mrs Mason said she was "delighted" to win a gold award for her royal creation.

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption Lara Mason said it took 30 hours to create the cake version of the young prince

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption The sponge statue stands at just under 3ft (91cm) tall

Mrs Mason, from Walsall, West Midlands, said: "The feedback from the judges was they loved what I did.

"But they wanted to see what I could do on a smaller scale because when it's life sized and you put it on the table, they can't see all the smaller details and the most important part on a human sculpture is a face.

"I thought I'd do a child. He's the most famous child in the world and especially cute as well and very, very current."

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption Lara Mason created the structure of her Prince George cake...

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption ...Then the body of the cake boy was built up...

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption ...The baker then added texture to her Prince George cake....

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption ...Prince George's face begins to take shape...

Image copyright AFP Image caption ...Then she worked on the detail of Prince George's hair...

Image copyright Lara Mason Image caption ...And the prince's cake face

Mrs Mason won a gold in 2013 for recreating Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

Image copyright Lara Clarke Image caption Lara Mason - then Clarke - won a gold in 2013 for her Johnny Depp cake

Mrs Mason also struck gold last year with a cake of Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.

Image copyright Lara Clarke Image caption She also won a gold in 2014 for her cake of Jennifer Lawrence

There were more than 1,000 competition entries on show from cake decorators from across the globe.

Rose Macefield from Coseley, in Dudley, created a Jurassic Park inspired scene with a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex's head emerging from a jungle.

Image copyright Cake International Image caption Rose Macefield's Jurassic Park cake portrays a T-Rex

A gravity defying creation from Christine Jensen of Penzance in Cornwall saw Star War's Yoda controlling a levitating cake.

Image copyright Cake International Image caption Christine Jensen from Cornish cake company Peboryon made a levitating cake and Yoda

Emma Jayne Morris from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff in Wales made Angelina Jolie's character from the film Maleficent.