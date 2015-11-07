Prince George cake in international bake-off
An amateur baker has made a life-sized Prince George cake.
Lara Mason, 29, spent 30 hours crafting the sponge statue which stands at just under 3ft (91cm).
A Tyrannosaurus Rex, a levitating cake and Yoda from Star Wars are among the eye-catching entries at the Cake International competition held at the NEC near Birmingham.
Mrs Mason said she was "delighted" to win a gold award for her royal creation.
She scooped golds in previous years for her cakes of actress Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Mrs Mason, from Walsall, West Midlands, said: "The feedback from the judges was they loved what I did.
"But they wanted to see what I could do on a smaller scale because when it's life sized and you put it on the table, they can't see all the smaller details and the most important part on a human sculpture is a face.
"I thought I'd do a child. He's the most famous child in the world and especially cute as well and very, very current."
Mrs Mason won a gold in 2013 for recreating Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean character, Captain Jack Sparrow.
Mrs Mason also struck gold last year with a cake of Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.
There were more than 1,000 competition entries on show from cake decorators from across the globe.
Rose Macefield from Coseley, in Dudley, created a Jurassic Park inspired scene with a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex's head emerging from a jungle.
A gravity defying creation from Christine Jensen of Penzance in Cornwall saw Star War's Yoda controlling a levitating cake.
Emma Jayne Morris from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff in Wales made Angelina Jolie's character from the film Maleficent.