City Link jobs 'may have been saved'

The former boss of collapsed parcel firm City Link has told a court job losses were not certain because there was a possible buyer.

The Coventry-based firm, which employed 2,700 people across the UK, went into administration on Christmas Day.

David Smith and two other former directors deny failing to give 45 days' notice to the business secretary of potential job losses of 100 or more.

Mr Smith told magistrates there had been an £18m bid to buy the company.

A prosecution brought by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills alleges that City Link was "dead in the water" after failing to secure £25m of investment on December 22 last year.

Former managing director Mr Smith, 50, of Dickens Heath, Solihull, Robert Peto, 48, of Southam, Warwickshire and Thomas Wright, 32, of Camden are on trial at Coventry Magistrates' Court.

'Credible solution'

Prosecutor Paul Ozin said the men formulated a plan to keep trading over Christmas and put the company into administration by Boxing Day.

City Link announced more than 2,300 job losses just days later on New Year's Eve. A week later it announced a further 230 redundancies.

Mr Smith said, in his view, there were many potential outcomes on 22 December other than just the single possible outcome "painted" by the prosecution.

Smith said he aware redundancies was an option. But he said: "There was a clear and credible bid on the table for £18m.

"The business could have been sold - subject to the price consideration being right - with no employees losing their roles."

Mr Peto, told the court: "We believed we had a credible solvent solution."

A £20m offer for City Link made in November last year had been taken seriously, Peto said, and a due diligence process had been followed.

The trial continues.