2015 Christmas rail disruption expected between Thames Valley and London

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Over the Christmas period engineers will be installing in Slough and Maidenhead the structures that will carry the overhead electric wires for Crossrail

Train passengers travelling between the Thames Valley and London have been warned of another year of Christmas disruption due to rail upgrade works.

Line closures and train diversions will be in place from 27 December until 3 January for "essential improvements".

In 2014 rail travel between Reading and Paddington over the festive period was disrupted as engineering works overran.

Network Rail said it had "taken all the steps to limit the chances of the work overrunning" this year.

It advised anyone planning to travel over this period to first check online for service disruptions.

Rail network upgrades around Slough and Maidenhead to prepare for Crossrail mean that on 27 and 28 December there will be no services from Reading into London Paddington.

'Taken all steps'

Long-distance high-speed trains through Reading will be diverted into London Waterloo.

A revised timetable will run between Didcot Parkway and London Paddington due to a reduced amount of open lines from 29 December to 3 January.

Other disrupted services include the closure of the Marlow branch line from 27 December to 3 January.

A Network Rail spokesperson said the company had learnt from the issues last Christmas by putting in place "extensive contingency plans" to "significantly reduce the chances of an overrun".

She said: "When upgrading dated infrastructure you can never guarantee there won't be an overrun, what we can guarantee though is that we have taken all the steps we can to limit the chances of the work overrunning.

"This includes planning for every eventuality, for example a change in the weather or machinery breaking down."

She added 95% of services would still be running this Christmas and that the "essential improvements" were "to better connect the South East with London and provide passengers with faster journeys and more trains".