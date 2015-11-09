James Lewis jailed for 10 years for shaking baby in Oxford

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lewis was arrested in December 2013

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of seriously injuring a baby.

James Lewis, 25, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm after a trial at Oxford Crown Court in July.

Police said the baby suffered bleeding to the brain as well as retinal bleeds and 10 fractured ribs, when Lewis shook it at property in the city in December 2013.

The baby has since recovered, but is undergoing regular medical check-ups.

Updates on this story and more from Oxfordshire

Lewis, of Carter Close, Oxford, was arrested on 15 December, 2013 and charged with the offence on 4 August 2014.

Det Con Patricia Coyne, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a distressing case for all concerned, but this sentence reflects the severity of the injuries caused to the child."