Academy trust hands over running of primary schools

Image caption Lilac Sky Schools Academy Trust runs nine primary schools in Kent and Sussex

An academy chain that operates nine primary schools in Sussex and Kent is handing over the responsibility of running them.

The Lilac Sky Schools Academy Trust runs schools in Greenhithe, Sheerness, Folkestone, Hailsham and Newhaven.

The trust said it was working with the Department for Education (DfE) to ensure plans were in place for pupils for the new academic year in September.

The DfE said it was working to ensure there was no disruption to education.

'Needs of children'

In a statement the trust said: "Lilac Sky Schools Academy Trust has decided that in order to serve the needs of our children we should seek new partners to take on the running of our schools.

"We are also working closely with the principal of each school, as well as the new trusts, to ensure that the children's education is not disrupted.

"All of the schools will finish the academic year as planned and be able to reopen for the new academic year in September."

In November, the Regional Schools Commissioner's Office issued a pre-termination warning notice to the trust over "unacceptably low" standards at Marshlands Academy in Hailsham.

The commissioner said the number of pupils reaching level four or above in reading, writing and maths had fallen by 20% and was "significantly below the floor standard".