Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MPs will debate two petitions about Donald Trump's planned UK visit

Support for a petition in favour of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK is greatest in London and the South East.

More than a quarter of million people have signed the petition insisting the US President's visit goes ahead.

It will be debated in Parliament, along with a petition demanding the visit be halted.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the government will not "chase headlines" over the President's controversial travel ban.

Analysis by BBC News reveals the 10 constituencies with the most signatures in support of the president's visit have Conservative MPs while Labour and Green MPS represent the 10 constituencies with the most signatures opposed.

The Isle of Wight and Folkestone and Hythe in Kent were among those with the most support, as well as the Lincolnshire constituency of Sleaford and North Hykeham.

However, the number of people in every constituency signing the anti-visit petition was still higher than those signing the pro-visit petition. The anti-visit petition has been running since November whereas the pro-visit petition was only launched on 30 January.

For more stories from the BBC England Data Unit follow our Pinterest board

More than 1.8 million people have signed the petition against the president's visit but support for the pro-visit petition has been growing.

The pro-Trump petition was set up by Alan Brown, who said he wanted the visit to go ahead because the UK "supports free speech".

As both petitions have more than 100,000 signatures they will be debated together in Parliament on 20 February.

As of 10:00 GMT there were 1,925 signatures an hour on the new petition, compared with 1,112 an hour still being added to the one calling for the visit to be scrapped.

Support for the pro-visit petition was lowest in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Na h-Eileanan an Iar in the Outer Hebrides and West Tyrone in Northern Ireland were in the bottom 10 for both petitions for the number of signatures.

Get the data here

However, when weighted for population, the 105 signatures from Na h-Eileanan an Iar still accounted for 0.39% of all voters putting it about average for the UK.

In England some of the lowest support per head of population was in two areas of Birmingham, Manchester Gorton, Hackney South and Shoreditch and Bradford West.