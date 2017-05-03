Spud spillage blocks road in lorry crash near Knutsford

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A lorry's load of potatoes was scattered across a Cheshire road after a crash.

A potato spillage blocked roads after a smash involving two lorries in Cheshire.

One of the lorries shed its load of spuds in the crash near Knutsford and police said it took three hours to clear the road.

"They filled the carriageway," said bee farmer Henry Baxendale, whose farm is close by. "I didn't see any injuries but there were a few bruised potatoes."

A police spokeswoman said: "One man tried to sweep them up but he failed."

Police and others chipped in to clear the crop that had blocked Chester Road near The Smoker Inn pub shortly after 10:00 BST.