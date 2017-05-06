Your East Midlands questions answered

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ask us your questions about where you live

You've been using Your Questions to tell us what you have always wondered about the East Midlands.

From "What is that large green woman in Nottinghamshire?" to "Why do we call a bread roll a cob?".

Here's how we have got on with answering your questions.

Tracy Leavesley, and others, asked: "Why do we call a bread roll a 'cob'?"

Most of us will have had a debate with someone at some stage about the name of this food item...

Around these parts, you'll find most people call it a "cob" - but why?

Well, we spoke to Jonathan Robinson, who is lead curator of spoken English at the British Library.

Not only is he currently writing a book on East Midlands dialect, but his partner is from Derbyshire, so he's very familiar with the regional term.

He said the word "cob" is described by the Oxford English Dictionary as "various roundish or lumpy pieces", such as bread. This meaning originated in the 1800s. The word is also used within other words like "cobble", which is a round lump of stone.

Jonathan claims it's very vague how the word came about but it could have derived from the word "cop", meaning "rounded hill".

It's just us here in the East Midlands who use the word. It's thought to have stayed in the area because bakers are one of the few local businesses to stand the test of time. Years ago, there were local words for things like tools, but because a lot of them are now produced on a national level, most local words have died out.

Chris Underwood asked: "What is the large green woman outside the village of Car Colston?"

We were intrigued by this claim of a large green woman, spotted on a bike ride through Nottinghamshire and knew nothing about it.

We despatched our intrepid reporter, and this is what he returned with.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Look at the giant green woman...

You asked: "Where was the Wigston Magna workhouse?"

A great question to which it's been tricky to find the answer.

In a book called Workhouses of the Midlands by Peter Higginbotham, it confirms there was a workhouse in Wigston, Leicestershire, and in 1777 there were 32 inmates.

It remained open until 1837 when a bigger workhouse was built in Enderby, below, to house all the inmates within the Blaby Poor Law Union, including Wigston Magna..

Image copyright Richard Painter

But where was the Wigston Magna workhouse?

Well, we've been in touch with the Greater Wigston Historical Society and chairman Mike Forryan said: "We know little about the workhouse other than names of people who resided there."

Mr Forryan said there was a lane on Bulls Head Street called "Workhouse Lane" - the lane went down the side of the Bulls Head Inn which was opposite Mowsley End.

It's thought this could have been where the workhouse was, however there could have been other buildings rented for the purpose.

Image copyright Greater Wigston Historical Society

This area of Wigston was demolished by the council to build the by-pass - the society doesn't have any photographs of the building.

