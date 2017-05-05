TV producer 'wanted to push partner off cliffs'

Image caption The court was previously told about a plan to kill Hazel Allinson at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

A former TV producer accused of attempting to arrange his partner's murder thought about throwing her off a cliff, a court has heard.

David Harris, 68, told a police officer posing as a hitman he fantasised about killing Hazel Allinson while the pair holidayed in the south of France.

In a video shown to jurors at the Old Bailey, Mr Harris tells the officer he is "deadly serious" about the kill.

He denies three counts of soliciting murder.

The court heard Mr Harris was put in touch with the undercover policeman by Duke Dean - known as Zed - who he initially approached about the "hit".

He is alleged to have offered £200,000 to make it look like Ms Allinson, a former scriptwriter for The Bill, had been in a fatal accident, so he could claim her money and £800,000 home in Amberley, West Sussex.

'100% sure'

But, unknown to the defendant, Mr Dean reported him to City of London Police.

Mr Harris met the policeman in a car park in Balham, south London, in November last year, and the episode was filmed on a covert camera.

The footage appeared to show Mr Harris telling the fake hitman he wanted to push Ms Allinson off a cliff.

He added: "We were down in the south of France... every day I was waking up thinking, is this the day I can get her on the edge and close enough to bump into her?"

Mr Harris, who worked in TV production, continued: "I know what I'm asking, I know there's no coming back.

"I'm 100% sure. Whatever happens, it's got to be fatal."

He said he could pay £500 upfront and more "at the end of the rainbow", and that he wanted to spend his days living with younger girlfriend Ugne Cekaviciute by the sea.

He claims he was not planning to kill Ms Allinson, but was researching a thriller novel.

The trial continues.