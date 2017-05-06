Guy Hedger death: Three in court after executive shot at home

From the section

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger died as a result of gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of an executive in his Dorset home.

Guy Hedger was shot dead at his home near Ringwood on Sunday morning.

Kevin Downton, 40, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, appeared in magistrates court charged with the murder of Mr Hedger, and aggravated burglary.

They only spoke to confirm their names at the five-minute hearing in Poole, and there was no application for bail.

The three men will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday via video link.

Dorset Police initially charged Mr Baccus and Mr Keeping, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Downton, from Winterbourne Stickland, Dorset, was charged later the same day.

Image caption The shooting happened at a house in Castlewood, a cul-de-sac off Davids Lane, Ashley

Police were called to Mr Hedger's address in the Castlewood cul-de-sac in Ashley, near Ringwood, shortly after 03:00 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Hedger died as a result of gunshot wounds.

A cordon remains in place at the house while police investigators continue to examine the scene.

A 40-year-old woman arrested in connection with Mr Hedger's death has been released pending the police investigation.