Man charged over Toxteth dog attack on girl aged two

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack took place in the garden of a house in Cockburn Street, Toxteth

A man has been charged in connection with a dog attack that left a two-year-old girl from Liverpool with serious head and body injuries.

Andrew McGowan, 35, of Cockburn Street, Toxteth, is accused of being in charge of four dogs that were dangerously out of control, police said.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The "horrific" attack happened on Sunday afternoon.

Several dogs got into a garden where the toddler was playing.

Her aunt, who was also looking after two other children, received minor injuries as she fought off the dogs and carried the child away, while neighbours ran to help.

Police have confirmed the dogs involved were American bully dogs and are not a banned breed.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Andrew McGowan, 35, of Cockburn Street, Toxteth, has been charged with being in charge of four dogs which were dangerously out of control at the rear of a property on Cockburn Street, which whilst out of control injured a two-year-old girl and 57-year-old woman."