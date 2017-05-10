Train maintenance workers to strike over pay

Staff at a train maintenance company are to hold a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay, a union has said.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Arriva TrainCare will walk out on 19 May.

The RMT said the company was not prepared to negotiate pay because it was not the recognised union for its employees.

The firm is based in Crewe and has sites in Bristol, Gateshead, Cambridge and Eastleigh.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT members at Arriva TrainCare delivered a massive 'yes' vote for action and the company should wake up and take notice of the anger amongst their workforce over the pay issue.

"Instead they have ignored their staff and offered an insulting increase that systematically undermines our members' standard of living.

"Our members are entitled to be represented by the union they are members of so we can get on with our job and negotiate decent pay and conditions on their behalf."

Arriva TrainCare has been approached for comment.