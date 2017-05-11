Man admits attempted knifepoint robbery in Redditch

Image copyright British Transport Police/BBC Image caption Morgan Helsby admitted three counts of attempted robbery along with actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to custody

A man who failed to turn up to a trial to face three counts of attempted robbery has been convicted of the offences after handing himself in.

Morgan Helsby, 19, was with two teenagers when they began a crime spree on a Redditch-bound train.

According to British Transport Police, the pair - convicted in April - threatened a man and demanded his phone, which he refused.

Two more men were threatened - one at knifepoint - when the gang alighted.

Face punch

The victims, set upon in Redditch, refused to hand over the watches and phones demanded and one was punched in the face.

Helsby, from Birmingham, failed to appear for trial earlier this year but reported to a police station in the city on 3 May before admitting at Worcester Crown Court his part in the March 2015 offences .

Helsby also admitted actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to custody.

He was remanded into custody and due to be sentenced on 19 May.

In April, Kieran Jones, 19, of Hunton Hill, Birmingham, and Reece Timby, 18, of Druids Lane in the city, were sentenced to four and three years respectively in a young offenders institution for their parts in the attempted robberies.