Unexplained death of man in Reading 'not suspicious'

A 55-year-old was found unconscious at a property in Prince of Wales Avenue

The "unexplained" death of a man found with serious head injuries is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A 55-year-old was found unconscious at a property in Prince of Wales Avenue, Reading, on Sunday. He died on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police appealed to trace a female witness, who has since been located.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, and officers will continue to probe the cause of death.