RMT rail strike suspended after Manchester attack

A strike by rail workers across the country has been called off in light of the Manchester bombing.

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) members had planned a 24-hour walkout on Southern, Merseyrail and Northern (Arriva Rail North) on 30 May.

The union's general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of Manchester."

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Armed police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, south Manchester, in connection with the attack at the city's arena.

Mr Cash said: "In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester last night, and the heightened safety and security alerts on our transport services, RMT's executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24 hours of strike action scheduled for 30th May."

The year-long dispute is over staffing and plans to introduce new driver-operated-only trains.

It would have been the 32nd day of action by Southern workers, after talks between the rail companies and union representatives broke down on 15 May.

A Southern spokesman said: "This is an appropriate response by the RMT to the tragedy in Manchester."