General Election 2017: Memorable moments around England

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Prime Minister Theresa May, and poses with a mock gravestone bearing the words 'Hard Brexit, RIP'

As the country faces up to a hung parliament following an election which saw Theresa May's Conservatives stumble and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour surge, here are some other unforgettable things that happened around England on election night and the morning after.

Jacob Rees Mogg's tongue sandwich

Image caption Jacob Rees Mogg and his sandwiches

The Conservative MP for North East Somerset arrived at the count fully stocked up with sandwiches, all tidily packed up in plastic boxes. And what delights were within? Turkey, egg and cress - and tongue.

"I didn't make them myself," he said, without telling us who did.

A man with a bucket on his head

In Maidenhead, Berkshire, Lord Buckethead finished seventh out of the thirteen candidates who stood in the prime minister's constituency with 249 votes. It was the third time he'd gone up against a prime minister - standing against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 in Finchley and John Major in 1992 in Huntingdonshire.

His policies included bringing back Ceefax.

Mansfield's Oscars moment

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mansfield has its Oscars moment

Everyone at the Mansfield count in Nottinghamshire seemed surprised by the Conservative candidate Ben Bradley's shock win - even the returning officer.

After taking to the stage, she mistakenly declared Labour's candidate, Sir Alan Meale, had been elected.

After cheers and shouts from onlookers, and smiles from the candidates behind her as she realised her error, she first put her hand to her mouth before saying: "I'm so sorry, I declare that Benjamin David Bradley has been elected and I do apologise."

A fish finger in Westmoreland and Lonsdale

Image copyright PA

Independent candidate for Cumbria's Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency Paul Ellis, also known as Mr Fish Finger, puts a cheery thumbs up at Kendal Leisure Centre at the Westmorland and Lonsdale count.

He managed to win 309 votes, prompting international bafflement. A tweet from Spain said:" ¿Por qué tan poquitos?" or "why so few?"

The real bosses of Downing Street

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Media wait for Theresa May to deliver a statement outside 10 Downing Street

Understandably, the street on the day after an election is a hive of activity, with the media gathered outside Number 10. Less frenzied are the two resident cats - Larry from the prime minister's abode and Palmerston from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

No matter the outcome of the election and who's in power, the cats remain in their homes. They just have a change of staff.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Larry the Downing Street cat takes it all in his stride