Surfer Dan Sharpe has completed a 300-mile trek around the South West coast path, carrying his surfboard.

Engineer Mr Sharpe, 25, from Worcester walked for six weeks from Plymouth on 7 May to Bude in Cornwall.

His aim was to discover as many surfing spots as possible on the way and "absorb most of what the Atlantic swells have to offer".

He admitted that carrying his board tested his strength and led to some severe pain in his shoulders.

Image copyright Ollie Weaver Image caption A perfect session at Sennen: Dan's "romantic idea, to find hidden waves with no one else out" spurred him on

Image copyright Dan Sharpe Image caption Dan said carrying all his kit was tough but worth the pain

Image copyright Dan Sharpe Image caption "The whole ethos was to find out what goes on with Cornwall's surfing culture and I did that 100%," said Dan

Image copyright Dan Sharpe Image caption "I was overwhelmed by the spirit of the people I met, it was fantastic," said Dan who posted pictures of his trek on Instagram

Image copyright Dan Sharpe Image caption Along the way he picked up rubbish in support of Surfers Against Sewage