Victim of ex-BBC stars Tony and Julie Wadsworth 'happy' over conviction

Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Julie and Tony Wadsworth were each jailed for five years

A man who testified in court against two ex-BBC radio presenters who sexually assaulted him says it was a "daunting" experience.

Darren Cunningham, 39, who has waived his right to anonymity, said he was "happy" Tony and Julie Wadsworth were found guilty.

The couple presented on both BBC WM in Birmingham and BBC Radio Leicester.

They were each jailed for five years for sex offences against under-age boys between 1992 and 1996.

Julie Wadsworth, 60, and her husband Tony, 69, of Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, were convicted of encouraging six boys to take part in sexual activity and outraging public decency by having sex in woodland.

Image caption Victim Darren Cunningham said he was "just happy that they got found guilty"

Mr Cunningham who was 14 when he was groomed by the pair, said he came forward to help others.

He said: "If [I'd] told the police, perhaps this wouldn't have happened to anyone else.

"I've got six children, three stepchildren and three children of my own, and just the thought of somebody doing that to them, it just made me feel sick and I thought I've got to tell."

Mr Cunningham said it was "daunting" at court and "while you're giving your evidence, they were just sat opposite me... and Julie just stared at me the whole time".

Image caption The Wadsworths enjoyed a high profile among local radio listeners in the Midlands

Mr Cunningham added: "I wanted them to get sentenced so it didn't happen to anyone else. It wouldn't matter if they they got two years or got 20.

"They are at an age now where five years is a big chunk of their life, 60 and 70 years old. So they will feel the punishment and I'm sure people in prison will know who they are."

Julie Wadsworth was convicted of nine indecent assaults against boys and five counts of outraging public decency.

Her spouse, who acted as a "look-out", was found guilty of the same charges.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place at a number of locations, including the couple's former home in Atherstone, Warwickshire, as well as on a nearby golf course and surrounding woodland.

A BBC spokesman has previously said the Wadsworths were last on air in December 2015 and no longer work for the corporation.