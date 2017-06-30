Mile End father and baby killed in French holiday crash

Image caption The inquests have been adjourned pending a criminal investigation in France

A father and his nine-month-old son from east London died in a road crash during a family holiday in Brittany, France, an inquest has heard.

Baby Max Naman died at the scene of the crash in Finistere on 7 June. His father, Lawrence Naman, 37, of Mile End, died the next day in hospital.

Opening inquests into the deaths coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said Mr Naman's wife remained in hospital.

The hearing, in Chelmsford, was adjourned to a date to be confirmed.

The court heard how Mr Naman had been driving the car with his wife - who was not named in the hearing - by his side and baby Max was in the back when their vehicle collided with a lorry.

Mr Naman was taken to Brest Hospital where he later died. A post mortem examination found he died of skull trauma.

Mrs Beasley-Murray said the deaths were a "tragic loss" and were currently subject to a criminal investigation in France.

It is understood the inquest will resume once the police investigation has been completed.