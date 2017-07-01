Floating cinema casts off for Hull City of Culture tour

Image caption The cinema boat will be moored at Victoria Quays in Sheffield, before a tour from Monday that ends in Hull

A floating cinema has taken to Yorkshire's waterways as part Hull's City of Culture celebrations.

Its film programme starts at Victoria Quays in Sheffield before taking in another seven venues along the canals of Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Projecting films on to a big screen it reaches Hull Marina on 13 August.

The 15-seat cinema will screen On the Bench, by Leeds artist Harry Meadley, whose work inspired films from other countries that will also be shown.

Image copyright UP Projects Image caption Floating Cinema screenings have been held on the canal at King's Cross

Organisers UP Projects said the programme includes 15 films from nine countries.

On the Bench features conversations with eight people and the other films come from Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Niger, Iran, Ireland, Poland, Italy, Germany the UK and US.

They echo themes of On the Bench, with stories of people finding their way against the backdrop of their own cultures through perseverance and determination.

The cinema will visit Rotherham, Swinton, Doncaster, Thorne, Goole, South Ferriby before reaching Hull.

Image caption Films from the In Dialogue programme will be projected from the floating cinema boat on to a large screen for people to watch from the canal-side

Image caption The films will be shown on the screen at Victoria Quays across the weekend

The idea of a cinema on a customised narrowboat was conceived in 2011 by artists Nina Pope and Karen Guthrie to connect communities during the London Olympics.

A larger boat was designed for the current floating cinema by Duggan Morris Architects in 2013.

Annabel Grundy of Film Hub North said the Yorkshire floating cinema project aims to give "the widest range of cinematic stories from all over the world".

"We are delighted to see a Yorkshire tour of floating films as part of this year's celebrations," she said.

Tickets are free, but can be booked in advance.