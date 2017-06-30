Camber Sands: Seven deaths caused by misadventure, coroner concludes

Image copyright PA / @Tashka4 Image caption Seven people including five friends died at Camber last year

The deaths of seven men who drowned in two separate incidents at a beach in East Sussex last summer were caused by misadventure, a coroner has concluded.

Two men died at Camber Sands in July, followed by five young friends a month later in August.

Following an inquest in Hastings, Coroner Alan Craze said it was "not known" whether deploying lifeguards would have prevented the deaths.

The RNLI had recommended employing lifeguards previously.

Recording his conclusions, Mr Craze said: "The RNLI had recommended, amongst other measures, deploying lifeguards at the beach in 2013 but this had not happened.

"Of course, it is not known whether such a step would have prevented the deaths, but it has now been implemented."

Mr Craze said he would be sending off a prevention of future deaths letter to official figures highlighting his concerns including those over the control of risk assessments.

The inquest had heard that there was no legal requirement for Rother District Council to follow through with recommendations contained in risk assessments by the RNLI.

Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer recorded a cause of death of immersion [drowning] for all five victims who died last August.

Victims

Kenugen Saththiyanathan, 18, known as Ken, died alongside his brother Kobikanthan Saththiyanathan, 22, known as Kobi, both from Erith, south-east London.

Their three friends who also died were Nitharsan Ravi, 22, from Plumstead, Inthushan Sriskantharasa, 23, from Grays, Essex and Gurushanth Srithavarajah, 27, from Welling.

Two other people had also died there a month earlier.

On 24 July, Mohit Dupar, 36, from Hayes, west London, attempted to reach Brazilian Gustavo Silva Da Cruz, 19, after he got into difficulty.

Mr Silva Da Cruz died at the scene. Mr Dupar died in hospital four days later.

The inquest heard the five men were all fit, healthy and competent swimmers but were unaware of "hidden dangers".

Oceanographer Dr Simon Boxall believed they got into trouble after heading out to a sandbar to play ball a significant distance out at sea, and then got into trouble amid a fast, incoming tide as they tried to head back to shore.

He told the inquest there was insufficient wave activity to build up rip currents at the beach, but there would have been strong currents that would have had a significant impact even on a strong swimmer.

'Beach patrol staff'

Nine deaths occurred at Camber in the four years from 2012, including the seven last summer.

There were no lifeguards on the beach prior to the seven deaths.

Instead, the area was manned by beach patrol staff whose tasks included reuniting lost children with their parents and dealing with lost property.

The inquest was told that in 2013 the RNLI had offered to deploy lifeguards following a risk assessment after the death of Tanzeela Ajmal, 31, a year earlier, and a number of near misses.

Beach-goer Thatchayiny Segar drowned at Camber in 2015.

The RNLI also offered to provide lifeguards at Camber in 2009.

Image copyright @Tashka4 Image caption The beach was cleared after the bodies were recovered and the public were asked to stay away

'Good swimmers'

Arumukam Saththiyanathan, the father of Ken and Kobi, said in a statement to the inquest that they had "good swimming ability" and their Sri Lankan village was surrounded by three big rivers.

He said his sons swam in Sri Lanka almost every weekend before they came to the UK in July 2008.

"As a family, we went to the beaches in the UK nearly every summer and the boys went without us sometimes," he said.

Speaking after the verdicts, the families of the five friends said if there had been lifeguards on duty they would have been "alive today".

They said all five were competent swimmers but had been "blamed for their own deaths".

One of the fathers said it had been claimed the group were of Asian origin and not able to swim.