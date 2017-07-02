Cheshire pedestrian dies after hit-and-run

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

The 44-year-old was fatally injured as he walked on the A530 from Nantwich towards Wrenbury, Cheshire, between 01:00 and 03:15 BST.

Paramedics called to the scene took the man, from Aston, to Leighton Hospital where he died.

Cheshire police said it believed "as a result of the collision the vehicle would have had damage caused to the front passenger wing mirror".

Det Ch Insp Helena Banusic said: "This was an extremely serious incident and we want to trace the person responsible as well as urge witnesses to come forward and speak to officers.

"I'm keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident."