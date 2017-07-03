Former Surrey scout leader jailed over sex offences

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police said Taffy Mark Evans systematically groomed the boys

A former scout leader has been jailed for 24 years for historical sex offences against boys under 14.

Taffy Mark Evans, 56, formerly of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, carried out the attacks in Surrey, Sussex and south Wales during the 1980s and 1990s.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty of 19 historic sex offences, and seven counts of making indecent photographs of children.

Evans was a scout leader in Reigate, Surrey, during the 1990s.

Systematic abuse

He also worked as a train guard on the Redhill to Littlehampton route.

The offences were committed in Charlwood and Redhill in Surrey, Brighton, Burgess Hill and Crawley in Sussex, and Swansea, in south Wales.

After the hearing, Sussex Police said Evans, now of The Crescent, Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire, had systematically groomed and sexually assaulted the boys.

Det Con Heidi McCall said: "He first gained their confidence as a helpful family friend who took them out on trips, including train journeys, swimming and fishing, bought them presents and treats, but then gradually began to abuse each of them."

She said the case showed all reports would be taken seriously no matter how long ago the events occurred.