'Girl' jumps to her death in Mile End escaping burning flat

A "teenage girl" has died after apparently jumping from the top floor of a block of flats to escape a fire in east London.

It comes nearly three weeks after the Grenfell Tower block blaze which is thought to have killed 80 people.

Emergency crews were called to a fire on the third and fourth floors in St Pauls Way, Mile End at about 06:00 BST.

They found a girl, believed to be aged about 17, outside the property. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated four other people. None of them were seriously injured.

An investigation into cause of the fire has been launched.