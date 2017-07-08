Holly Brown: 14-year-old girl killed in bus crash named

Image caption Holly Brown was a pupil at John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood

A 14-year-old girl who died after a minibus carrying school pupils on a field trip collided with a bin lorry has been named in reports as Holly Brown.

The pupil was on a bus carrying 21 students from Barton-under-Needwood in Staffordshire when it crashed in Birmingham.

She was confirmed dead at the scene in the Castle Vale area of the city.

The teenager was a pupil at John Taylor High School.

Tributes have been paid to Holly, with one person writing on social media: "Absolutely heartbroken for Holly Brown.

"To her family and friends, know that pupils from John Taylor, past and present are devastated RIP."

A second teenage girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries and others were treated at the roadside.

John Taylor High School has tweeted its thanks for support during the "desperately sad time".

West Midlands Police said the minibus was also carrying four adults - the driver and three teachers.

No arrests have been made. Police said that both drivers were assisting with the "detailed and thorough" investigation.

Police are investigating whether or not all those on board were wearing seat belts.

Birmingham City Council confirmed one of its bin lorries was involved in the crash and they "will be fully co-operating with all investigations".

In a statement, it said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of a teenage girl... on Kingsbury Road and our thoughts are with her family, friends and all those affected."

In a letter home to parents, the school's headteacher explained there had been a fatal accident involving one of its Year 9 pupils and said it would offer any students struggling with the news support and comfort.

Principal Mike Donoghue said: "Our thoughts, at this very tragic and sad time, are with the family, their friends and the pupils and staff involved.

"I am sure that you will join everyone at John Taylor High School in supporting our community in every way you can."