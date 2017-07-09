Holly Brown: Tributes to pupil killed in school minibus crash

Image caption Flowers and tributes left outside teenager Holly Brown's school in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire

Dozens of flowers have been laid for a 14-year-old girl who died after a minibus carrying school pupils on a field trip collided with a bin lorry.

The teenager, named locally as Holly Brown, was on a bus carrying 21 students from Staffordshire when it crashed in Birmingham on Friday.

The teenager was a pupil at John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood.

Tributes have been left outside the school including one which reads: "RIP Holly, fly high."

The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash in the Castle Vale area of the city.

A second teenage girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries and others were treated at the roadside.

John Taylor High School has tweeted a picture of the tributes, adding they showed "hundreds of reasons why Holly was so special".

When words are not enough: Hundreds of reasons why Holly was so special, and why our community feels such a loss. We are all heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/sNhOQTd2ui — John Taylor High (@johntaylorhigh) July 8, 2017

West Midlands Police said the minibus was also carrying four adults - the driver and three teachers.

No arrests have been made. Police said that both drivers were assisting with the "detailed and thorough" investigation.

Police are investigating whether or not all those on board were wearing seat belts.

Birmingham City Council confirmed one of its bin lorries was involved in the crash and they "will be fully co-operating with all investigations".