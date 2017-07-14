Man left with severe injuries gets first-class degree

Image copyright Bristol University/PA Image caption Mr Camm will graduate in politics and philosophy at the University of Bristol on Friday

A man with tetraplegia who is graduating with a first class degree says his time at university has given him a purpose.

Rob Camm, 23, from Breadstone, Gloucestershire was paralysed from the neck down in a car crash in 2013.

He used voice recognition software to write essays and used head movements to control his mouse pointer.

Mr Camm will graduate in politics and philosophy at the University of Bristol on Friday afternoon.

"Before the accident, I had always been the type of person who wanted to be the best they can be," he said.

"Getting a first has made me feel that way again."

He said he "could not believe it" when he saw his result.

"I had to keep refreshing the student information page to be sure. Not many people get a first so I'm very proud of managing to do that.

"It's been good to get out of the house and have a purpose. Meeting people and socialising has been hard, but many things are possible with some planning."

Mr Camm will now study for a law conversion course at the University of Law in Bristol, and has recently moved to the city from his family home near Berkeley in Gloucestershire.