Holly Brown: School minibus crash inquiry to take months
An inquiry into the death of a girl who died while on a school trip will take months, police said.
Holly Brown was on a school minibus when it collided with a bin lorry on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Birmingham.
The teenager, from Branston and a pupil at John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 14-year-old was part of a 21-strong party going on an art trip on 7 July when the crash happened.
James Bennett, assistant coroner at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners Court, said: "In light of the circumstances of Holly Brown's death, there does need to be an inquest.
"I've been provided with a report from West Midlands Police which confirms their investigation will take a matter of months rather than weeks."
The case was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on 21 September at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners Court.
Holly's parents said in an earlier tribute: "We are so proud of what you achieved.
"You grasped every opportunity that life presented to you, displaying so much passion, enthusiasm and determination in pursuit of your dreams."