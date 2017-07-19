In pictures: 24 hours in England

This is a snapshot of England across 24 hours.

Photographs will be added through the day, telling stories of people going about their lives.

01:14: Shameer Madarbakus

Taxi driver and part-time actor Shameer Madarbakus from Alvaston works for Derby firm Albatross Cars. The 39-year-old prefers working during the day because night shifts can mean dealing with drunken customers. "You have to do your best in difficult situations," he said.

However, he loves chatting with friendly passengers: "You meet people from all walks of life. You experience all sorts of situations, some good some bad".

Shameer has appeared in Casualty and Eastenders and likes the flexibility of the job as it helps with his acting work and means he's able to spend time with his 17-month-old son.

