Boy, 16, arrested at Stansted Airport over terrorism offences

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The teenager, from the Kent area, was due on a flight leaving the UK, and was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He is currently in police custody and was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

He was arrested by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, working in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Policing South East.