Banksy's balloon girl chosen as nation's favourite artwork

Image copyright PA Image caption Banksy's Balloon Girl was voted as the nation's favourite in the poll

Banksy's mural of a girl letting go of a heart-shaped balloon has been voted the nation's favourite artwork.

The image, which was daubed onto a London shop 15 years ago, was chosen above the likes of Constable's Hay Wain and Jack Vettriano's Singing Butler.

Some 2,000 people chose their favourite artwork from a shortlist of 20 works drawn up by arts editors and writers.

The Fighting Temeraire, by JMW Turner, and Antony Gormley's The Angel Of The North sculpture completed the top five.

Image copyright PA Image caption In second place was John Constable's 1821 landscape The Hay Wain

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Vettriano's 1992 painting, The Singing Butler, came third

Banksy, an anonymous street artist from Bristol, painted the Balloon Girl onto the wall of a printing shop in Shoreditch in 2002.

A decade later a version of the image, painted onto cardboard, sold at auction for £73,250.

Then in 2014 the original stencil mural was removed from the wall of the shop to be exhibited and then sold.

Image copyright PA Image caption In fourth place was JMW Turner's The Fighting Temeraire

Image copyright PA Image caption Antony Gormley's 1998 sculpture The Angel Of The North completed the top five

The poll, carried out by Samsung, results in full: