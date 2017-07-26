Banksy's balloon girl chosen as nation's favourite artwork
Banksy's mural of a girl letting go of a heart-shaped balloon has been voted the nation's favourite artwork.
The image, which was daubed onto a London shop 15 years ago, was chosen above the likes of Constable's Hay Wain and Jack Vettriano's Singing Butler.
Some 2,000 people chose their favourite artwork from a shortlist of 20 works drawn up by arts editors and writers.
The Fighting Temeraire, by JMW Turner, and Antony Gormley's The Angel Of The North sculpture completed the top five.
Banksy, an anonymous street artist from Bristol, painted the Balloon Girl onto the wall of a printing shop in Shoreditch in 2002.
A decade later a version of the image, painted onto cardboard, sold at auction for £73,250.
Then in 2014 the original stencil mural was removed from the wall of the shop to be exhibited and then sold.
The poll, carried out by Samsung, results in full:
- Banksy; Balloon Girl
- John Constable; The Hay Wain
- Jack Vettriano; The Singing Butler
- JMW Turner; The Fighting Temeraire
- Antony Gormley; The Angel of the North
- L S Lowry; Going to the Match
- John William Waterhouse; The Lady of Shalott
- Peter Blake; Sgt Pepper album cover
- Hipgnosis and George Hardie; Dark Side of the Moon album cover
- George Stubbs; Mares and Foals
- Thomas Gainsborough; Mr and Mrs Andrews
- John Everett Millais; Ophelia
- Andy Goldsworthy; Balanced Rock Misty
- David Hockney; A Bigger Splash
- Bridget Riley; Movement in Squares
- Anish Kapoor; ArcelorMittal Orbit
- Stik; A Couple Hold Hands in the Street
- Maggi Hambling; Scallop
- Henry Moore; Reclining Figure
- Jamie Reid; Never Mind the Bollocks album cover