Charlie Gard hospice move approved

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption The 11-month-old has encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome

Terminally-ill Charlie Gard will be moved to a hospice and have his life support withdrawn soon after, a High Court judge has said.

Charlie's parents wanted a private medical team to care for their son in a hospice so they could have more time with him.

But Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) said it was not in his best interests.

Mr Justice Francis approved a plan which will see Charlie "inevitably" die shortly after being moved.

The judge added that no details about when he would be moved and where could be made public.

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption Charlie has been in intensive care since October

Parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, and GOSH had until 12:00 BST to agree Charlie's end-of-life care. However, an agreement was not reached by the noon deadline.

The parents' lawyer, Grant Armstrong said they wanted to spend days with Charlie at a hospice before his death.

But hospital bosses said they could not agree to the arrangement as his parents had not found a hospice or a paediatric intensive care specialist.

The High Court order says Charlie will continue to be treated in hospital for a "period" of time before being moved to the hospice, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

It says doctors can then withdraw "artificial ventilation" after a period of time.

Everyone involved has agreed that the "arrangements" will "inevitably result in Charlie's death within a short period thereafter", the order adds.

GOSH said it deeply regretted "that profound and heartfelt differences between" Charlie's doctors and parents "have had to be played out in court over such a protracted period".

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption The High Court order says Charlie will be treated in hospital for a "period" of time before being moved to the hospice

