Five new rail stations to 'boost' regional economies

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Department For Transport will invest more than £16m in the new stations

Five new rail stations should be completed by March 2020 after funding was confirmed, officials have said.

The Department For Transport (DFT) said it will invest more than £16m in four stations in England and one in Wales.

The stations will be at Horden in County Durham, Warrington West in Cheshire, Reading Green Park, Portway Parkway in Bristol and Bow Street in Ceredigion.

Durham County Council said the Horden stop would be a big employment boost.

Leader Simon Henig said: "The station will greatly enhance commuters' ability to reach employment sites across the region and will be served by more than 20 trains a day heading north and south.

"It will also act as a park and ride, with spaces for more than 100 commuters."

Image caption Rail minister Paul Maynard said the stations would create employment opportunities

The DFT is providing £4.4m towards the £10.55m station with the rest coming from the county council and North East Combined Authority.

The £17.2m Warrington West station, which is getting £4.23 from the DFT, should reduce congestion on the M62 and support new houses in the area, the department said.

Reading Green Park will receive £2.3m towards a total project cost of £16.5m with the DFT saying it "has the potential to unlock 7,500 new jobs and 1,500 homes".

The £2.23m Portway Parkway, which is getting £1.672m from the DFT, will serve an existing park and ride site and aims to reduce congestion on inner Bristol roads.

Rail minister Paul Maynard said: "The stations will improve access to the rail network and create new leisure, training, employment and business opportunities, as well as supporting new housing developments.

"All of the stations will be completed by March 2020."