Former Tesco executives deny fraud charges

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The three former Tesco executives appeared before Southwark Crown Court in London

Three former Tesco executives have denied fraud charges in relation to a £326m accounting scandal at the supermarket chain.

Carl Rogberg, 50, Chris Bush, 51, and John Scouler, 49, appeared at Southwark Crown Court charged with fraud by abuse of position and false accounting.

The supermarket's former finance chief, managing director and food commercial head pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

A trial is due to start in September.

The offences relate to figures published for the supermarket which inflated its profits in 2014 by £326m.

Mr Rogberg, of Chiselhampton, Oxfordshire; Mr Bush, of Green End Road, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; and Mr Scouler, of The Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire, allegedly failed to correct the figures when they were published to auditors, Tesco employees and the wider market.