EU cost: Why £350m and £156m per week are both wrong

The claim: The UK sends £156m a week to Brussels.

Reality Check verdict: The UK actually sent £252m a week to the EU after the rebate has been deducted, some of which gets spent on projects in the UK.

Tuesday's newspapers wrote up some analysis from the Press Association (PA), suggesting that the UK's weekly contribution to the EU Budget in the past financial year was £156m, the lowest since 2011-12.

The i newspaper says that, during the referendum campaign, Vote Leave suggested that number had been £350m in 2014.

That's not quite right.

The figures came from a Treasury analysis published last month called Public Expenditure Statistical Analyses 2017 or Pesa for short - it's table C.1.

The figure of £156m is what you get if you take the gross contribution and subtract the rebate and the amount spent by the EU on funding things in the UK such as supporting farmers and regional aid.

So that's not what we send to Brussels each week - it's what we send to Brussels minus some of what is spent in the UK.

The £350m figure was also not what we sent to Brussels each week because the UK's rebate is deducted before the money is sent - the correct figure in 2014 for the amount sent was £276m a week. We covered this extensively at the time.

Also, the Pesa figures cover financial years, unlike the calendar-year figures used in the referendum debate.

PA described the Pesa figures as being the first figures to be published covering contributions during the period of the referendum in June 2016. That is also not correct.

The figures for the calendar year 2016 were published in February - it's table 3.3.

From that, we can say that the comparable figure with the £350m for 2016 was £327m (although actually the 2014 figure wasn't £350m - Vote Leave rounded down from £361m).

The weekly figure for the amount after the rebate has been deducted was £252m a week in 2016, down from £276m in 2014. That was indeed the lowest figure since 2012.

Read more from Reality Check

Follow us on Twitter