Man dies after being hit by Birmingham to London train

The death is not believed to be suspicious, British Transport Police said

A man has been hit and killed by a train at a railway station near Birmingham.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it was called to Marston Green station at 16:59 BST on Tuesday to reports of a person being struck by a train.

Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Services have been cancelled and delayed, with travellers warned of disruption until at least 20:00.

The 16:50 Birmingham New Street to London Euston service was involved in the fatality, a spokesman for BTP said.

The death was not believed to be suspicious, he added.

Virgin Trains, Arriva Trains Wales, CrossCountry and London Midland services have been cancelled or delayed.

Replacement buses are taking travellers from Coventry, Rugby, Leamington Spa and Birmingham International.