'PC fantasist' guilty of sex game murder and arson

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Marshall showed no reaction as the verdicts were delivered

A "fantasist" posing as a police officer who killed a man he met on a gay dating website has been found guilty of murder and arson.

Peter Fasoli, 58, was terrorised and killed in his London home by Jason Marshall in January 2013.

Marshall, 28, later set fire to the bungalow in Northolt to cover up the murder.

Mr Fasoli's death was thought to be an accident until his nephew found CCTV of the murder stored on his hard drive.

Image copyright Peter Fasoli/Facebook Image caption Peter Fasoli's death was filmed on a computer in his north London bungalow

The harrowing footage found by Christopher Murgatroyd showed the victim bound and naked on his bed, begging for his life and complaining he could not breathe before Marshall wound cling film around his head.

Marshall then used Mr Fasoli's bank cards to buy a flight to Rome, where he continued his violent spree, killing a second man and attempting to murder a third within weeks.

He evaded justice for Mr Fasoli's death for nearly two years.