Bus crashes into shop in London high street

A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop in Lavender Hill, south London, causing the shop front to collapse.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said two women were trapped on the top deck of the bus but were conscious and breathing.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement and smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre.

Emergency services were called at 06:55 BST.

