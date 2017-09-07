Reading stomach slash nightclub Eva's loses licence

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A customer at Eva's nightclub was slashed in the stomach

A nightclub where a man had his stomach slashed while he was on the dance floor has lost its licence.

The attack at Eva's in Reading town centre was one of two incidents during the summer which led to a review.

Thames Valley Police said the venue was "associated with serious crime and disorder" and had been "beset with issues of violence".

There were "significant breaches of licensing conditions", Reading Borough Council added.

Police were called to the club on 30 July to reports of disorder after a customer was treated for a stomach slash that required eight stitches.

The following weekend police were called to disperse an "aggressive" group of about 200 clubbers who were ejected from the nightclub at 03:00 BST.

Police also noted that people known to them for violence and drug-related offences frequented the club.

Over the past ten years the premises has changed its trading name on four occasions, being previously called Bar Mango, Zeus and Club 20.

The nightclub management was not available for comment.