Killer jailed after man stabbed to death in Crewe

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Cameron Scragg was jailed for seven years after admitting killing Stephen O'Brien

A killer has been jailed for seven years after admitting his role in the death of a man who was stabbed in the heart in an "unprovoked attack".

Stephen O'Brien, 51, died after being assaulted in Crewe in August 2016.

Cameron Scragg had previously admitted manslaughter and was sentenced on Friday at Chester Crown Court.

Earlier this year, Oliver Dabbs, 20, of Wood Street, Crewe, was jailed for life after being convicted of Mr O'Brien's murder.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Oliver Dabbs was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder earlier this year

Scragg, 21, formerly of Gresty Road, Crewe, had stood trial for murder in February with Dabbs, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Cheshire Police said Mr O'Brien died of a single stab wound on 31 August 2016 in an "unprovoked attack" in a service lane off Edleston Road.

He also suffered a fractured eye socket, voice box and cheekbone.

Fascination with knives

After the attack, police said Scragg used Dabbs' mobile phone to call the emergency services before fleeing the scene.

Following their arrests, the pair admitted they were present when Mr O'Brien was killed, but each claimed the other had inflicted the fatal wound.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Mr O'Brien was found in an alleyway behind a convenience store off Edleston Road

Cheshire Police said the knife used to kill Mr O'Brien had been located and analysed, but it was not possible to forensically determine who had been holding the knife when he was injured.

However, officers were able to establish the best friends shared a fascination with knives and had previously assaulted other people together, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Helena Banusic said: "Today marks the end of what has been a long and arduous journey for the family and I hope that the sentences that have been handed to both Dabbs and Scragg will provide some comfort."

Dabbs will serve a minimum of 20 years.