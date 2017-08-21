Man held at Channel Tunnel 22 years after prison escape

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Ashworth was arrested as he tried to board a Eurotunnel shuttle to the UK

A man accused of absconding from prison 22 years ago has been arrested by Kent Police at the Channel Tunnel in France.

Michael John Ashworth, 57, was held in Coquelles on Sunday while trying to board a Eurotunnel shuttle to the UK.

He is alleged to have absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire in 1995, where he was serving a five-year sentence for drug offences.

He has been charged with escaping from lawful custody and is due before Medway magistrates later.