Two people hit by train at Cheshire railway station

Image copyright Ken Shenton Image caption Holmes Chapel station in Cheshire has been cordoned off by police

Two people have suffered serious injuries after being hit by a train.

They were struck at Holmes Chapel station in Cheshire at about 12:30 BST and one was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by ambulance.

The circumstances are being investigated by British Transport Police. No further details about the injured pair have been released.

The line has reopened with Virgin Train services to London resuming but there is disruption to Northern ones.

Northern rail customers can use their tickets on London Midland trains between Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent.