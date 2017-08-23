Cheshire Chief Constable Simon Byrne suspended

From the section

Image caption Simon Byrne has been chief constable of Cheshire since 2016

Cheshire's Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been suspended by the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC) while a gross misconduct investigation takes place.

PCC David Keane said there is a case to answer for gross misconduct following allegations made last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Janette McCormick has been appointed Acting Chief Constable.

Cheshire Police said it would not be commenting.

Mr Keane said the suspension follows an investigation conducted by an external police force.

"Having carefully considered the evidence, I have determined that there is a case to answer for gross misconduct with regards to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct," he said.

"I consider that the public interest requires that Mr Byrne be suspended pending the conclusion of the hearing."

An independently-chaired gross misconduct hearing will now take place.

Mr Byrne has been Chief Constable of Cheshire Police since 2014.