Woking online child abuser Jordan Towers jailed

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Jordan Towers will remain on the sex offenders register for life

A man who groomed underage girls online using fake profiles has been jailed.

Jordan Towers pleaded guilty to 21 charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; and taking and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Towers, 24 from Woking, was jailed for six years at Guildford Crown Court and given four on extended licence.

Police identified 60 potential victims aged between 13 and 16.

Towers, of Portugal Road, was arrested in February after a 13-year-old girl from Kent said he had befriended her online using a fake profile and persuaded her to take indecent photographs of herself.

'Manipulated'

Surrey Police said when officers searched his mobile phone, they found more than 1,000 indecent images.

Officers identified 60 potential victims and interviewed 29 girls across the country, including in Bristol, Doncaster, Greater Manchester, Essex, Kent, South Wales and Sussex.

Towers was charged with 26 offences, 21 of which he pleaded guilty to.

Det Insp Martin Goodwin said: "Towers manipulated vulnerable teenage girls, persuading them to send indecent photos of themselves by befriending them, gaining their trust and then threatening to blackmail them when they refused.

"He has also used fake profiles to con his victims into believing they were talking to girls their own age. The lengths that Towers went to, to deceive and target his victims is deplorable."

Towers was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.